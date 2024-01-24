Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD

Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD raised its stake in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 32,188 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD’s holdings in Moderna were worth $3,252,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cim Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its position in shares of Moderna by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its position in Moderna by 41.2% in the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in Moderna by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Moderna from $269.00 to $231.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet lowered Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. HSBC upgraded shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Moderna in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $125.40.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total value of $1,558,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,516,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $157,518,945.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,146,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $163,166,756. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $1,558,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,516,063 shares in the company, valued at $157,518,945.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,899 shares of company stock worth $11,492,838 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MRNA traded down $0.81 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $101.11. 2,593,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,519,328. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.55 billion, a PE ratio of -10.93 and a beta of 1.66. Moderna, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $195.00. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $91.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $98.07.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. Sell-side analysts predict that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.62 EPS for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

