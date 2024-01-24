Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA

Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA raised its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 408.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 610 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA’s holdings in Moderna were worth $63,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Pacific Financial acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the third quarter worth about $27,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Moderna during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Close Asset Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 1,250.0% during the second quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Moderna by 79.1% during the first quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 283 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its position in Moderna by 41.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 329 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. 64.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $398,612. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Moderna news, CFO James M. Mock sold 772 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.75, for a total transaction of $84,727.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,612. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.90, for a total transaction of $1,558,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now owns 1,516,063 shares in the company, valued at $157,518,945.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 116,899 shares of company stock valued at $11,492,838 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.70% of the company’s stock.

Moderna Price Performance

NASDAQ MRNA opened at $101.92 on Wednesday. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $62.55 and a one year high of $197.06. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $91.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.07. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.62. Moderna had a negative net margin of 38.00% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. The business had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on shares of Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Moderna from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $89.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Oppenheimer raised shares of Moderna from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Moderna in a research note on Friday, January 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $125.40.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Featured Articles

