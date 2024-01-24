Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK) and Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF) Head-To-Head Survey

Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK – Get Free Report) and Haier Smart Home (OTCMKTS:HRSHF – Get Free Report) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Mohawk Industries and Haier Smart Home’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get Mohawk Industries alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mohawk Industries -4.88% 6.91% 3.86% Haier Smart Home N/A N/A N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Mohawk Industries shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.2% of Mohawk Industries shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mohawk Industries $11.74 billion 0.53 $25.25 million ($8.58) -11.42 Haier Smart Home N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

This table compares Mohawk Industries and Haier Smart Home’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Mohawk Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Haier Smart Home.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Mohawk Industries and Haier Smart Home, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Mohawk Industries 2 3 3 0 2.13 Haier Smart Home 0 0 1 0 3.00

Mohawk Industries currently has a consensus price target of $106.67, suggesting a potential upside of 8.89%. Given Mohawk Industries’ higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Mohawk Industries is more favorable than Haier Smart Home.

Summary

Mohawk Industries beats Haier Smart Home on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Mohawk Industries

(Get Free Report)

Mohawk Industries, Inc. designs, manufactures, sources, distributes, and markets flooring products for residential and commercial remodeling, and new construction channels in the United States, Europe, Russia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Global Ceramic, Flooring North America (Flooring NA), and Flooring Rest of the World (Flooring ROW). The Global Ceramic segment provides a range of ceramic tile, porcelain tile, natural stone, porcelain slab, quartz countertop, and other products, as well as installation materials under the American Olean, Daltile, Eliane, EmilGroup, KAI, Kerama Marazzi, Marazzi, and Ragno brands. The Flooring NA segment offers floor covering products in various colors, textures, and patterns, including broadloom carpets, carpet tiles, rugs and mats, carpet pads, laminate, medium-density fiberboards, wood flooring, luxury vinyl tiles (LVT), and sheet vinyl products through floor covering retailers, distributors, home centers, mass merchants, department stores, e-commerce retailers, shop at home, buying groups, builders, commercial contractors, and commercial end users. This segment markets and distributes its flooring products under the Aladdin Commercial, Durkan, IVC, Karastan, Mohawk, Mohawk Group, Mohawk Home, Pergo, Portico, and Quick-Step brands. The Flooring ROW segment provides laminate, LVT and sheet vinyl, wood flooring, broadloom carpet, and carpet tile collections; and roofing panels, insulation boards, mezzanine flooring products, and chipboards under the Feltex, GH Commercial, Godfrey Hirst, Hycraft, IVC Commercial, IVC Home, Leoline, Moduleo, Pergo, Quick-Step, and Unilin brands. This segment also licenses its intellectual property to flooring manufacturers. The company was incorporated in 1988 and is headquartered in Calhoun, Georgia.

About Haier Smart Home

(Get Free Report)

Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. engages in the research, development, production, and sale of smart home appliances in Asia, Europe, the United States, Australia, Africa, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: China Smart Home Business, Overseas Home Appliance and Smart Home Business, and Other Business. It provides refrigerators, freezers, washing machines, air conditioners, water heaters, water purification products, dishwashers, gas stoves, kitchen appliances, and small home appliances. The company also offers environmental protection and artificial intelligence technology consulting services; software development; technical services and advertising design; IoT technology research and development; computer hardware and software technical services; and smart home appliances, as well as provides asset management and equity investment. In addition, it provides hazardous waste management services; develops, assemblies, and sells plastics and electronic products; develops home appliances, communications, electronic products, and network engineering technologies; and develops and produces precision plastics, sheet metal, molds, and electronic and hardware products. The company was formerly known as Qingdao Haier Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. in June 2019. Haier Smart Home Co., Ltd. was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

Receive News & Ratings for Mohawk Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mohawk Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.