Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST) Shares Sold by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Free Report) by 14.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,320 shares of the company’s stock after selling 740 shares during the period. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Monster Beverage were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Monster Beverage by 1.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 10,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $822,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in Monster Beverage by 7.5% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 2,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 0.9% during the third quarter. Delta Financial Advisors LLC now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Monster Beverage by 0.4% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 52,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,041,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Monster Beverage by 4.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 4,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MNST. Roth Mkm cut their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $62.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Monster Beverage from $63.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.73.

Shares of MNST stock opened at $55.57 on Wednesday. Monster Beverage Co. has a twelve month low of $47.13 and a twelve month high of $60.47. The company has a market capitalization of $57.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.76. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.43.

Monster Beverage (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by $0.01. Monster Beverage had a net margin of 22.62% and a return on equity of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Monster Beverage Co. will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

Monster Beverage announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, November 8th that permits the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 0.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total value of $1,919,419.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Thomas J. Kelly sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.19, for a total value of $1,655,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,314,490.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Guy Carling sold 34,553 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.55, for a total transaction of $1,919,419.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 69,553 shares of company stock worth $3,850,599. 9.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Finished Product, Concentrate, and Other. It offers carbonated non-carbonated energy drinks, ready-to-drink iced teas and juice drinks, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

