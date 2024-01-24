Morgan Stanley Cuts Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Price Target to $503.00

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) had its price objective reduced by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $513.00 to $503.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential upside of 16.53% from the company’s previous close.

LMT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $494.31.

Shares of LMT traded down $8.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $431.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,754,325 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,097,086. Lockheed Martin has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. The company has a market cap of $107.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day moving average of $450.95 and a 200 day moving average of $444.54.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.26 by $0.64. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. The business had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.79 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Lockheed Martin will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. lifted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stock Yards Bank & Trust Co. now owns 14,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 21,088 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $8,624,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 149.0% during the 3rd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,960 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,892,000 after purchasing an additional 7,156 shares in the last quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC raised its position in Lockheed Martin by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Red Wave Investments LLC now owns 729 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,451,163 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,045,055,000 after purchasing an additional 106,461 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

