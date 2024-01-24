Morgan Stanley Raises Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Price Target to $30.00

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by Morgan Stanley from $29.00 to $30.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “underweight” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target indicates a potential downside of 20.99% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SYF. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. HSBC began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a research report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $32.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Synchrony Financial from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Synchrony Financial in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.68.

Synchrony Financial stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $37.97. The stock had a trading volume of 4,497,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,668,552. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.01, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $35.37 and its 200 day moving average is $33.05. Synchrony Financial has a one year low of $26.59 and a one year high of $39.34.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.10. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 11.79% and a return on equity of 18.82%. The business had revenue of $5.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Bart Schaller sold 4,644 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.50, for a total value of $174,150.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,259,975. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Live Oak Investment Partners acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 181.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 158.9% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 945 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Synchrony Financial during the third quarter worth about $35,000. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

