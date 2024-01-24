Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) PT Lowered to $34.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 5.92% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on MOS. Mizuho lowered shares of Mosaic from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $40.00 to $35.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $41.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.44.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on MOS

Mosaic Price Performance

Shares of MOS traded down $0.11 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.10. The stock had a trading volume of 972,736 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,893,086. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.49 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.50. Mosaic has a 12 month low of $31.33 and a 12 month high of $57.46. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 1.10.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.12). Mosaic had a net margin of 8.80% and a return on equity of 12.71%. The business had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.18 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.22 EPS. Mosaic’s revenue was down 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Mosaic will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Mosaic

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MOS. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board raised its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 16,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 55.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 618,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $21,646,000 after acquiring an additional 221,059 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 28,240,911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $988,432,000 after buying an additional 1,197,588 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Mosaic by 41.7% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 319,439 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $11,372,000 after buying an additional 94,063 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Mosaic by 151.8% during the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 580,824 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $20,448,000 after purchasing an additional 350,185 shares in the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mosaic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.