N-able (NYSE:NABL) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

N-able, Inc. (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 1,062,915 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 151% from the previous session’s volume of 423,363 shares.The stock last traded at $13.50 and had previously closed at $13.29.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NABL has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of N-able from $15.00 to $14.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of N-able from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th.

N-able Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 2.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.01 and a beta of 0.38. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.13.

N-able (NYSE:NABL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $107.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.83 million. N-able had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 4.16%. N-able’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that N-able, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On N-able

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in N-able by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,785,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,418,000 after purchasing an additional 294,659 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of N-able by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,413,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,530,000 after acquiring an additional 80,385 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of N-able by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,624,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,822,000 after acquiring an additional 153,323 shares in the last quarter. Sunriver Management LLC grew its stake in shares of N-able by 9.1% in the first quarter. Sunriver Management LLC now owns 2,217,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,175,000 after buying an additional 184,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its stake in shares of N-able by 3,929.0% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,123,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,834,000 after buying an additional 2,071,196 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.34% of the company’s stock.

About N-able

(Get Free Report)

N-able, Inc provides cloud-based software solutions for managed service providers. The company's solutions enable MSPs to support digital transformation and growth within small and medium-sized enterprises. Its software platform is designed to be an enterprise-grade solution that serves as an operating system for its MSP partners and scales as their businesses grow.

Recommended Stories

