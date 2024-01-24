Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Guinness Asset Management LTD

Guinness Asset Management LTD decreased its holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,802 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Guinness Asset Management LTD’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $428,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Harbour Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 250.6% during the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nasdaq by 93.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ traded down $0.18 on Wednesday, reaching $58.20. 1,918,370 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,329,802. Nasdaq, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $46.88 and a fifty-two week high of $60.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day moving average is $55.99 and its 200-day moving average is $52.44.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.46%.

NDAQ has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 target price on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Friday, December 1st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised Nasdaq from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.83.

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

