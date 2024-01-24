National Bank Financial Comments on Capital Power Co.’s FY2024 Earnings (TSE:CPX)

Capital Power Co. (TSE:CPX – Free Report) – Investment analysts at National Bank Financial decreased their FY2024 earnings estimates for shares of Capital Power in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 17th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $2.63 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $3.93. The consensus estimate for Capital Power’s current full-year earnings is $3.82 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Capital Power’s FY2025 earnings at $2.77 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. CIBC boosted their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. ATB Capital decreased their price objective on shares of Capital Power from C$42.00 to C$41.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. TD Securities reduced their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$50.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of Capital Power from C$45.00 to C$42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$46.45.

Capital Power Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of TSE:CPX opened at C$37.09 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$37.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$38.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.55. Capital Power has a one year low of C$35.11 and a one year high of C$46.73. The company has a market cap of C$4.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 0.59.

Capital Power (TSE:CPX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported C$2.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.37 by C$0.89. Capital Power had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 17.99%. The business had revenue of C$1.15 billion during the quarter.

Insider Activity at Capital Power

In related news, Senior Officer Bryan Deneve sold 1,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$37.80, for a total transaction of C$64,260.00. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Capital Power Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a $0.615 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.63%. Capital Power’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.91%.

Capital Power Company Profile

Capital Power Corporation develops, acquires, owns, and operates renewable and thermal power generation facilities in Canada and the United States. It generates electricity from various energy sources, including wind, solar, waste heat, natural gas, and coal. The company owns an approximately 7,500 megawatts of power generation capacity at 29 facilities.

Featured Articles

