National Bank Financial Weighs in on Richelieu Hardware Ltd.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (TSE:RCH)

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (TSE:RCH – Free Report) – Analysts at National Bank Financial issued their Q1 2024 earnings estimates for shares of Richelieu Hardware in a research report issued on Thursday, January 18th. National Bank Financial analyst Z. Evershed anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.34 for the quarter. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform Market Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Richelieu Hardware’s current full-year earnings is $2.15 per share. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Richelieu Hardware’s Q2 2024 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.57 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.22 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RCH. CIBC lowered their target price on shares of Richelieu Hardware from C$49.00 to C$46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. National Bankshares cut shares of Richelieu Hardware from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$47.60 to C$45.50 in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

Shares of RCH opened at C$43.58 on Monday. Richelieu Hardware has a 52-week low of C$35.98 and a 52-week high of C$48.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.40. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$44.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$43.06. The stock has a market cap of C$2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 19.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.90.

Richelieu Hardware (TSE:RCH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The company reported C$0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.54 by C($0.03). Richelieu Hardware had a return on equity of 15.67% and a net margin of 7.14%. The business had revenue of C$453.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$443.00 million.

In related news, Director Richard Lord sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$41.51, for a total value of C$871,619.70. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 66,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,808,406. 7.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. Richelieu Hardware’s payout ratio is 26.43%.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture; glass and building decorative, and functional hardware; lighting systems; finishing and decorating products; ergonomic workstation components; kitchen and closet storage solutions; sliding door systems; decorative and functional panels; high-pressure laminates; railing and balusters; and floor protection products, as well as accessories for power tools.

