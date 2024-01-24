National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $107.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $103.96 million. National Bank had a return on equity of 12.65% and a net margin of 23.86%. National Bank’s quarterly revenue was down 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

Shares of National Bank stock opened at $35.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.02. National Bank has a 12 month low of $26.48 and a 12 month high of $44.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. National Bank’s payout ratio is currently 32.83%.

In other news, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total value of $137,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,319 shares in the company, valued at $456,175.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NBHC. FMR LLC grew its position in National Bank by 78.9% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in National Bank by 24.4% in the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in National Bank by 145.4% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,006 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in National Bank by 2,677.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,722 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in National Bank by 27.2% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. 89.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NBHC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens reduced their price target on National Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com raised National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th.

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

