National Bank (NYSE:NBHC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

National Bank (NYSE:NBHC – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $107.23 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $103.96 million. National Bank had a net margin of 23.86% and a return on equity of 12.65%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS.

National Bank Stock Up 2.8 %

Shares of National Bank stock traded up $0.99 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $36.58. 162,388 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 151,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. National Bank has a 1-year low of $26.48 and a 1-year high of $44.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.81 and a beta of 0.85.

National Bank Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. National Bank’s payout ratio is presently 32.83%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NBHC has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of National Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of National Bank from $35.00 to $34.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 26th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Christopher S. Randall sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.25, for a total transaction of $137,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 13,319 shares in the company, valued at $456,175.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National Bank

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in National Bank by 0.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,562,956 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $186,137,000 after buying an additional 51,088 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in National Bank by 2.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,288,218 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,632,000 after purchasing an additional 87,446 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 13.0% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,054,198 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $128,491,000 after buying an additional 350,353 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 2.7% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,886,257 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $110,457,000 after buying an additional 75,293 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of National Bank by 18.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,652,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $55,309,000 after buying an additional 251,747 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.61% of the company’s stock.

National Bank Company Profile

National Bank Holdings Corporation operates as the bank holding company for NBH Bank that provides various banking products and financial services to commercial, business, and consumer clients in the United States. It offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts, including fixed-rate and fixed maturity time deposits.

