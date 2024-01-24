NBC Securities Inc. Acquires New Shares in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 40,748 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,032,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,136,503,000. TD Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,164,873,000. WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 21.8% during the 3rd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 38,100,632 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,835,068,000 after purchasing an additional 6,819,305 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 1,151.2% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,157,741 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $591,239,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585,655 shares during the period. Finally, Allen Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the second quarter worth $338,724,000. Institutional investors own 67.93% of the company’s stock.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $78.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,043,618 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,418,155. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $76.40. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a 52 week low of $68.92 and a 52 week high of $85.40. The stock has a market cap of $72.80 billion, a PE ratio of 23.47, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.61.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City ( NYSE:CP Get Free Report ) (TSE:CP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The transportation company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a return on equity of 8.45% and a net margin of 37.10%. Analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 2.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CP has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America decreased their target price on Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Susquehanna cut shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Raymond James raised shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Monday, November 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Kansas City presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $95.37.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

