NBC Securities Inc. Acquires New Shares in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,524,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Retirement Income Solutions Inc raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 3,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,655,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,935,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,497,000 after acquiring an additional 239,865 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 52,074 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,620,000 after acquiring an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $564,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 94,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,090,000 after acquiring an additional 17,728 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock traded up $1.41 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $447.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,166,744 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,380,656. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $429.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $412.84. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.76 and a 52 week high of $449.19. The company has a market cap of $357.64 billion, a PE ratio of 19.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

