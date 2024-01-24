NBC Securities Inc. Acquires Shares of 67,001 Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Rogers Communications Inc. (NYSE:RCI – Free Report) (TSE:RCI.B) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 67,001 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,572,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 592.7% in the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,280,700 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $58,472,000 after acquiring an additional 1,095,806 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Rogers Communications by 452.6% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,280,731 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $49,359,000 after buying an additional 1,048,976 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Rogers Communications by 106.9% during the first quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 1,939,079 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $89,896,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,888 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 1,533,453 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $70,041,000 after acquiring an additional 778,353 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rogers Communications by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,862,120 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $130,627,000 after acquiring an additional 742,970 shares during the period. 44.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RCI stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $47.43. 112,612 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 362,627. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.77. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.38. Rogers Communications Inc. has a one year low of $36.55 and a one year high of $50.16. The company has a market cap of $25.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.63.

Rogers Communications ( NYSE:RCI Get Free Report ) (TSE:RCI.B) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.16. Rogers Communications had a net margin of 5.64% and a return on equity of 21.47%. The company had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.74 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Rogers Communications Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Rogers Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 99.32%.

Several research analysts have commented on RCI shares. Desjardins upgraded shares of Rogers Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com raised Rogers Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.00.

Rogers Communications Inc operates as a communications and media company in North America. It operates through three segments: Wireless, Cable, and Media. The company offers mobile Internet access, wireless voice and enhanced voice, device financing, device protection, global voice and data roaming, wireless home phone, bridging landline, machine-to-machine and Internet of Things solutions, and advanced wireless solutions for businesses, as well as device shipping services; and postpaid and prepaid services under the Rogers, Fido, and chatr brands.

