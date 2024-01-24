NBC Securities Inc. Buys New Shares in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,214 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,355,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 70.0% during the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 408 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 8.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 997,784 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $67,142,000 after acquiring an additional 75,658 shares during the last quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 1.3% during the second quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 55,272 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,719,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in Cogent Communications by 29.5% during the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 29,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,006,000 after acquiring an additional 6,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 11.5% in the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 4,830 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. 85.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at Cogent Communications

In related news, VP John B. Chang sold 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 38,310 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,911,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $122,304.00. Following the transaction, the executive now directly owns 39,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,488,249.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP John B. Chang sold 3,550 shares of Cogent Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $269,800.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,310 shares in the company, valued at $2,911,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 63,790 shares of company stock worth $4,332,256 in the last three months. 11.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet downgraded Cogent Communications from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Cogent Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Cogent Communications from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cogent Communications has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.38.

Cogent Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Cogent Communications stock traded down $1.69 on Wednesday, reaching $76.81. 96,744 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 236,708. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.42. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.35 and a 1-year high of $79.50.

Cogent Communications (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The technology company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $275.43 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $280.70 million. As a group, research analysts expect that Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. will post -2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were given a $0.955 dividend. This is a boost from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $3.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.90%.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides high-speed Internet access, private network, and data center colocation space services in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, Australia, and Africa. The company offers on-net Internet access and private network services to law firms, financial services firms, and advertising and marketing firms, as well as heath care providers, educational institutions and other professional services businesses, other Internet service providers, telephone companies, cable television companies, Web hosting companies, media service providers, mobile phone operators, content delivery network companies, and commercial content and application service providers.

