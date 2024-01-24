NBC Securities Inc. Buys Shares of 14,622 Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 14,622 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,979,000. Lockheed Martin makes up about 0.7% of NBC Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 81,305.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,907,328 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $927,896,000 after buying an additional 1,904,985 shares in the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 426.6% during the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,203,558 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $104,767,000 after acquiring an additional 975,012 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $351,143,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 586.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 369,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $163,097,000 after acquiring an additional 315,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Lockheed Martin by 5.3% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,256,069 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $2,320,030,000 after acquiring an additional 264,665 shares during the last quarter. 74.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lockheed Martin Trading Down 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE LMT traded down $5.72 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $433.95. 1,059,808 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,078,077. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $450.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $444.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 52-week low of $393.77 and a 52-week high of $508.10. The company has a market capitalization of $107.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.51.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.29% and a return on equity of 75.46%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $7.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 27.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

LMT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $495.00 to $481.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $500.00 to $513.00 in a report on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $495.85.

Lockheed Martin Company Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

