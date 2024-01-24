NBC Securities Inc. Invests $2.82 Million in Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,480 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,815,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIX. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Edison International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,530,226 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,121,569,000 after purchasing an additional 731,841 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Edison International by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,085,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,575,555,000 after buying an additional 946,430 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Edison International by 0.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 28,623,789 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,987,922,000 after acquiring an additional 244,115 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Edison International by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,113,228 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $561,985,000 after acquiring an additional 196,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Edison International by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,272,398 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $435,618,000 after purchasing an additional 419,973 shares in the last quarter. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim upgraded Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Edison International from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $74.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, October 23rd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Edison International from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.91.

Edison International Trading Down 2.3 %

Shares of Edison International stock traded down $1.56 on Wednesday, reaching $65.45. The company had a trading volume of 2,649,107 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,976,780. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.10 billion, a PE ratio of 20.88, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $68.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.02. Edison International has a 52-week low of $58.82 and a 52-week high of $74.92.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by ($0.08). Edison International had a net margin of 8.75% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Edison International Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.78 per share. This is a positive change from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.77%. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 97.20%.

Edison International Profile

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also provides decarbonization and energy solutions to commercial, institutional, and industrial customers in North America and Europe.

