NBC Securities Inc. Invests $3.70 Million in Linde plc (NYSE:LIN)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,941 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,701,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Linde by 122.6% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 69 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its position in shares of Linde by 309.5% in the third quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 86 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Linde in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LIN traded down $6.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $401.22. The company had a trading volume of 938,374 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,387,156. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $408.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $390.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $194.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.68, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.91. Linde plc has a one year low of $318.88 and a one year high of $434.21.

Linde ( NYSE:LIN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.44% and a return on equity of 16.59%. The business’s revenue was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LIN. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $429.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Linde has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $428.86.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

