NBC Securities Inc. Invests $4.44 Million in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 43,526 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,440,000.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 275.7% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,473,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $893,382,000 after buying an additional 6,218,000 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 136.2% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,235,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $793,075,000 after buying an additional 4,172,361 shares during the period. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $203,016,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 465.1% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 615,939 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $62,838,000 after buying an additional 506,941 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,558,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.2 %
Shares of NYSEARCA:LQD traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, hitting $108.69. 20,258,457 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 31,242,332. iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $98.24 and a 12 month high of $112.51. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $108.36 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $105.36.
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Profile
iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Markit iBoxx USD Liquid Investment Grade Index (the Index), which is a rules-based index consisting of liquid, the United States dollar-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds for sale in the United States.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF
- What to Know About Investing in Penny Stocks
- Why Apple’s about to smash through $200 and continue
- Investing in the Best Airline Stocks
- Will leverage and pricing power drive Netflix to a record high?
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Is it a logical time to buy Logitech?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LQD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQD – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBoxx $ Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.