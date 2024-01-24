NBC Securities Inc. Invests $5.08 Million in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 114,506 shares of the cable giant’s stock, valued at approximately $5,077,000. Comcast makes up 0.6% of NBC Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new stake in Comcast during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. NewSquare Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 94.1% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 622 shares in the last quarter. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast in the second quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:CMCSA traded down $0.39 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $43.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,108,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,019,850. The company has a market cap of $175.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $34.63 and a one year high of $47.46. The business’s 50-day moving average is $43.11 and its 200-day moving average is $43.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $30.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 12.54%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CMCSA shares. Scotiabank cut shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Comcast currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.95.

View Our Latest Analysis on Comcast

Comcast Company Profile

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.