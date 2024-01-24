NBC Securities Inc. Makes New $2.26 Million Investment in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 65,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $2,262,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 1.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,016,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,651,000 after buying an additional 253,301 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,196,174 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $760,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,724,076 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,782,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $352,179,000 after acquiring an additional 1,016,348 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 13.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,241,749 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $137,051,000 after purchasing an additional 516,088 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in STAG Industrial by 3.6% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806,675 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,742,000 after purchasing an additional 132,536 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at STAG Industrial

In related news, CEO William R. Crooker sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total value of $971,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,154.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 30,340 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.32, for a total value of $1,101,948.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 17,148 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $622,815.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Crooker sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.84, for a total transaction of $971,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 7,522 shares in the company, valued at $292,154.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 87,890 shares of company stock worth $3,333,708 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

STAG Industrial Dividend Announcement

Shares of NYSE STAG traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $37.57. 419,197 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,118,286. The company’s 50 day moving average is $37.60 and its 200 day moving average is $36.22. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a one year low of $31.01 and a one year high of $39.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a PE ratio of 37.42, a P/E/G ratio of 8.92 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be paid a $0.1233 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.94%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is currently 144.12%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

STAG has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (up from $38.00) on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of STAG Industrial from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on STAG Industrial in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.38.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

We are a REIT focused on the acquisition, ownership and operation of industrial properties throughout the United States. We seek to (i) identify properties for acquisition that offer relative value across all locations, industrial property types, and tenants through the principled application of our proprietary risk assessment model, (ii) operate our properties in an efficient, cost-effective manner, and (iii) capitalize our business appropriately given the characteristics of our assets.

Featured Stories

