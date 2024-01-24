NBC Securities Inc. Makes New $2.66 Million Investment in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 25,069 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,655,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glassman Wealth Services grew its position in Atmos Energy by 73.3% in the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 234 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 177.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Atmos Energy during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in Atmos Energy by 80.5% during the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Atmos Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Atmos Energy news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 199,972 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, Director Kim R. Cocklin sold 12,500 shares of Atmos Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.99, for a total value of $1,387,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 199,972 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,194,892.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Richard M. Thomas sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.20, for a total transaction of $199,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $302,630. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ATO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Atmos Energy from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $116.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Atmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.50.

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ATO traded down $1.28 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $111.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 388,817 shares, compared to its average volume of 728,214. Atmos Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $101.00 and a 12 month high of $125.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $114.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Atmos Energy (NYSE:ATO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.54% and a net margin of 20.72%. The business had revenue of $587.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $959.12 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Atmos Energy Co. will post 6.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Atmos Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Monday, November 27th were given a $0.805 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $3.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is a boost from Atmos Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.74. Atmos Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.53%.

Atmos Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

