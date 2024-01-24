NBC Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,482,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in DTE Energy by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 56,247 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,584,000 after buying an additional 2,353 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc now owns 40,274 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,998,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in shares of DTE Energy by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 15,219 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,511,000 after acquiring an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of DTE Energy by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,552 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $452,000 after purchasing an additional 365 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 2.3% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,232,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $122,410,000 after purchasing an additional 27,216 shares in the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

DTE Energy Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DTE traded down $1.67 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.80. The stock had a trading volume of 590,942 shares, compared to its average volume of 861,255. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.85. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $117.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $107.87 and a 200-day moving average of $105.27. The company has a market capitalization of $21.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.65.

DTE Energy Increases Dividend

DTE Energy ( NYSE:DTE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.99%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.97%. This is an increase from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 67.44%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com lowered DTE Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of DTE Energy from $121.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. KeyCorp upped their price target on DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut DTE Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.69.

About DTE Energy

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

