NBC Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,251 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,277,000. Walmart makes up approximately 0.7% of NBC Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 1,490.0% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

Walmart Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.41. 3,664,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,859,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $169.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The retailer reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53. The business had revenue of $160.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $159.65 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.55% and a return on equity of 21.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.50 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on WMT

Insider Buying and Selling at Walmart

In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,570,601.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $379,487,095.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 227,622,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,900,690,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,434,232 shares of company stock worth $1,008,270,878. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

About Walmart

(Free Report)

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.