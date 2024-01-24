NBC Securities Inc. Makes New Investment in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 39,251 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,277,000. Walmart makes up approximately 0.7% of NBC Securities Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position.
A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Walmart by 1,490.0% in the third quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 159 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in Walmart in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart during the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Power Corp of Canada acquired a new position in Walmart during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 33.18% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $1.39 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $161.41. 3,664,670 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,859,669. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.95, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.23. Walmart Inc. has a 12-month low of $136.09 and a 12-month high of $169.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $157.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $159.37.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on WMT shares. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Walmart from $182.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $185.00 price target on shares of Walmart in a report on Friday, November 17th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Walmart from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Walmart from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $179.44.
In other news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total transaction of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,570,601.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.37, for a total value of $164,370.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 167,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,570,601.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 2,406,081 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.72, for a total value of $379,487,095.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 227,622,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,900,690,569.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,434,232 shares of company stock worth $1,008,270,878. Corporate insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.
Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.
