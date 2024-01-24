NBC Securities Inc. Purchases Shares of 27,154 Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 27,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,281,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,102,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,017,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,312,765 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 4.5% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,013,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $968,321,000 after acquiring an additional 300,529 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,660,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,368,000 after acquiring an additional 195,226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,181,000 after acquiring an additional 613,295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,449,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,254,000 after purchasing an additional 49,866 shares during the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Friday, November 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price target on the stock. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $119.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kimberly-Clark has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.57.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Performance

Shares of KMB stock traded down $6.37 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $118.58. 4,281,489 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,039,967. The company has a market capitalization of $40.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $121.97 and its 200 day moving average is $124.41. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1 year low of $116.32 and a 1 year high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.99 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Kimberly-Clark Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.12%. This is a positive change from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 90.77%.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Featured Stories

