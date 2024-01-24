NBC Securities Inc. Takes Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

NBC Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 17,770 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,200,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in AWK. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its holdings in American Water Works by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 152,448 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $21,762,000 after acquiring an additional 19,822 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of American Water Works by 13.2% in the second quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 27,383 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,909,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in American Water Works by 8.2% in the second quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 6,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $994,000 after buying an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 74.6% during the second quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 28,926 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $4,129,000 after purchasing an additional 12,359 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in shares of American Water Works by 7.5% during the second quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 74,976 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,703,000 after purchasing an additional 5,254 shares during the period. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at American Water Works

In related news, Director Michael Marberry purchased 3,786 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $130.20 per share, with a total value of $492,937.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 7,459 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $971,161.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of AWK traded down $4.26 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $122.00. The stock had a trading volume of 654,390 shares, compared to its average volume of 981,343. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $131.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.03. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 12-month low of $114.25 and a 12-month high of $162.59. The firm has a market cap of $23.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.65.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. American Water Works had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 22.26%. The company’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.63 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

American Water Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 8th will be issued a $0.7075 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 7th. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho increased their price objective on American Water Works from $134.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on American Water Works from $147.00 to $126.00 in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AWK

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AWK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.