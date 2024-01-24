NBC Securities Inc. Takes Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 71,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,361,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Pfizer in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, VitalStone Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Pfizer by 179.3% during the 2nd quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC now owns 1,106 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $26.47 per share, for a total transaction of $79,410.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 9,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $238,230. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock remained flat at $28.43 during trading on Wednesday. 25,303,230 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 39,119,512. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.89 and its 200-day moving average is $32.20. Pfizer Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.76 and a twelve month high of $45.11. The company has a market capitalization of $160.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a return on equity of 16.72% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.77 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 89.62%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently commented on PFE shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays decreased their target price on Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.22.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on PFE

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.