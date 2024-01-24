Needham & Company LLC Reiterates Buy Rating for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 5.41% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Airbnb from $142.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $134.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut Airbnb from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet upgraded Airbnb from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Airbnb from $130.00 to $118.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.97.

Airbnb Stock Performance

Shares of ABNB opened at $142.30 on Monday. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $99.84 and a 12 month high of $154.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $136.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market cap of $92.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.23.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported $2.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.36 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 42.50% and a net margin of 56.87%. Equities research analysts predict that Airbnb will post 4.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Airbnb news, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $946,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 195,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,135,139.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 8,580 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.32, for a total transaction of $1,221,105.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 533,762 shares in the company, valued at $75,965,007.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.25, for a total transaction of $946,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 195,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,135,139.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 1,477,031 shares of company stock worth $203,225,700. Corporate insiders own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Airbnb

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 3.3% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 2,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 2.1% in the second quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 3,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 36.2% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. increased its holdings in Airbnb by 4.0% in the second quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Airbnb by 36.9% in the second quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.19% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, or vacation homes.

