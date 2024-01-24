Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Stock Price Down 3.5%

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) shares traded down 3.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $16.13 and last traded at $16.20. 902,624 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 63% from the average session volume of 2,457,247 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.79.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NEOG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Neogen from $17.50 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 28th.

Neogen Trading Down 2.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 279.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 9th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. Neogen had a net margin of 1.28% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The company had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $232.85 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Neogen’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Neogen Co. will post 0.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Neogen

In other news, Director William T. Boehm bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.05 per share, with a total value of $32,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,509 shares in the company, valued at $425,469.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Neogen

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEOG. Congress Asset Management Co. MA raised its position in Neogen by 17.4% during the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 708,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,415,000 after acquiring an additional 105,011 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank increased its holdings in Neogen by 5.6% in the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 18,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Neogen by 99.3% in the third quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 33,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after acquiring an additional 16,930 shares during the period. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Neogen in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.73% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of various products and services dedicated to food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells, as well as provides genomics-based diagnostic technology and software systems that help testers to objectively analyze and store their results and perform analysis on the results from multiple locations over extended periods.

