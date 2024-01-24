Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) Shares Bought by Achmea Investment Management B.V.

Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 41,203 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,651 shares during the quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $15,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN acquired a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Netflix news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $460.00 to $525.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Truist Financial raised shares of Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $430.00 to $465.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $546.52.

NASDAQ:NFLX traded up $53.20 on Wednesday, reaching $545.39. The stock had a trading volume of 24,227,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,449,038. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $238.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.33 and a 1-year high of $562.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $477.22 and a 200-day moving average price of $436.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

