Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Given New $490.00 Price Target at Sanford C. Bernstein

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from $390.00 to $490.00 in a report released on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm presently has a “market perform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Sanford C. Bernstein’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 0.44% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on NFLX. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on Netflix from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.21.

Get Netflix alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on NFLX

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $492.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Netflix has a twelve month low of $285.33 and a twelve month high of $503.41. The company has a market cap of $215.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $477.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $436.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. Netflix’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix will post 12.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Netflix

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $3,615,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,545,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total value of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458 in the last ninety days. 2.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Netflix

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NFLX. Montecito Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 152,848 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $67,328,000 after purchasing an additional 37,600 shares during the period. Smith Anglin Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 7.7% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Anglin Financial LLC now owns 546 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $206,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 147,770 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $55,798,000 after purchasing an additional 26,109 shares during the period. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Netflix in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $5,723,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Netflix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netflix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.