Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Increased to $615.00 by Analysts at Wedbush

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by Wedbush from $525.00 to $615.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective points to a potential upside of 13.47% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on NFLX. Macquarie upgraded Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Netflix from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Netflix from $600.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $543.94.

NASDAQ:NFLX opened at $542.00 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $237.22 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $477.22 and a 200-day moving average of $436.99. Netflix has a 52 week low of $285.33 and a 52 week high of $542.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Netflix will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $76,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 2,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $1,241,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares in the company, valued at approximately $76,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. 79.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

