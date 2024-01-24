Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Increased to $625.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price objective increased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from $575.00 to $625.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 26.98% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NFLX. StockNews.com raised Netflix from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Friday, October 6th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a report on Monday, October 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $541.21.

Netflix Stock Performance

NFLX stock opened at $492.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $215.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a 12-month low of $285.33 and a 12-month high of $503.41. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $477.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $436.99.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Netflix’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $217,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 152 shares in the company, valued at $66,120. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458 over the last three months. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Netflix

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new stake in Netflix in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 290.0% in the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Netflix by 94.9% in the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

