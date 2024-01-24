Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Increased to $700.00 by Analysts at Pivotal Research

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its target price lifted by research analysts at Pivotal Research from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. Pivotal Research’s price target points to a potential upside of 42.22% from the company’s previous close.

NFLX has been the subject of a number of other research reports. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Netflix from $400.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $525.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Citigroup cut Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Netflix presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.21.

Shares of Netflix stock opened at $492.19 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $477.22 and a two-hundred day moving average of $436.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $215.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.12, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. Netflix has a 52 week low of $285.33 and a 52 week high of $503.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Netflix will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard N. Barton sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total transaction of $217,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,120. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 16,030 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $417.61, for a total transaction of $6,694,288.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Seed Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Breakwater Capital Group acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Walkner Condon Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $350,000. Alera Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Netflix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $224,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC boosted its position in Netflix by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 1,479 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $720,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 79.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

