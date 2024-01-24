Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Price Target Raised to $565.00 at The Goldman Sachs Group

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) had its price target increased by stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from $500.00 to $565.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the Internet television network’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 14.79% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on NFLX. Guggenheim raised their target price on Netflix from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Netflix from $510.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Netflix in a research report on Monday, October 9th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $410.00 to $595.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, TD Cowen increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $541.21.

Shares of NFLX stock opened at $492.19 on Wednesday. Netflix has a 1 year low of $285.33 and a 1 year high of $503.41. The stock has a market cap of $215.42 billion, a PE ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day moving average is $477.22 and its 200-day moving average is $436.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). Netflix had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 20.68%. The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.12 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Netflix will post 12.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total value of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,610 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458 in the last quarter. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management purchased a new position in Netflix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Netflix by 108.5% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

