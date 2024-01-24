Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Raised to “Outperform” at Macquarie

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at Macquarie from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The firm presently has a $595.00 price target on the Internet television network’s stock, up from their prior price target of $410.00. Macquarie’s price target suggests a potential upside of 20.89% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on NFLX. Citigroup lowered Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $500.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Netflix from $455.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. DZ Bank cut shares of Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $495.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Netflix from $350.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of Netflix from $500.00 to $460.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $541.21.

Shares of NFLX opened at $492.19 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $477.22 and a 200 day moving average of $436.99. Netflix has a fifty-two week low of $285.33 and a fifty-two week high of $503.41. The firm has a market cap of $215.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The Internet television network reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $8.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.72 billion. Netflix had a return on equity of 20.68% and a net margin of 13.82%. The company’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Netflix will post 12.11 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider David A. Hyman sold 19,876 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $495.00, for a total transaction of $9,838,620.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,646,950. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 160,305 shares of company stock worth $72,394,458 over the last three months. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Netflix during the third quarter valued at $25,000. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the third quarter worth about $26,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 290.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Netflix by 94.9% during the 1st quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in Netflix during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

