NetScout Systems (NTCT) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, January 25th. Analysts expect NetScout Systems to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. NetScout Systems has set its FY24 guidance at $2.00-2.20 EPS.Investors that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $196.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.99 million. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.71% and a net margin of 7.53%. On average, analysts expect NetScout Systems to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ:NTCT opened at $21.89 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 0.67. NetScout Systems has a twelve month low of $19.74 and a twelve month high of $36.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $21.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.88.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded NetScout Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 11th.

In other NetScout Systems news, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $105,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 31,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $654,007.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other NetScout Systems news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.21, for a total value of $60,630.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,115 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,306,264.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael Szabados sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total value of $105,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,084 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,007.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.59% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NetScout Systems by 157.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 980 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 158.9% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,706 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new position in shares of NetScout Systems in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Finally, State of Wyoming boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 3,359 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.64% of the company’s stock.

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

