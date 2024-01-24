Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Stock Price Down 5.9%

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 5.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $15.00 and last traded at $15.27. Approximately 63,493 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 190,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.23.

NMRA has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Neumora Therapeutics from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. William Blair began coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.29.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.21.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.79). As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

In other Neumora Therapeutics news, major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc purchased 30,192 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, with a total value of $347,208.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 3,955,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,489,308. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Neumora Therapeutics news, major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc purchased 30,192 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $11.50 per share, for a total transaction of $347,208.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 3,955,592 shares in the company, valued at $45,489,308. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Kristina Burow bought 22,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $11.38 per share, with a total value of $255,139.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,882,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $44,180,778.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 271,309 shares of company stock valued at $3,055,364 in the last 90 days.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new position in Neumora Therapeutics in the third quarter worth $79,360,000. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST acquired a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,692,000. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,398,000. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $12,870,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Neumora Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at approximately $706,000.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

