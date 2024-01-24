Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA) Trading Up 6.5%

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 6.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.17 and last traded at $15.17. Approximately 64,084 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average daily volume of 194,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.25.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NMRA shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. William Blair began coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Neumora Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “hold” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.21.

Neumora Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NMRA – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.35) by ($0.79). As a group, research analysts forecast that Neumora Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kristina Burow purchased 22,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $255,139.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,882,318 shares in the company, valued at $44,180,778.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Kristina Burow purchased 22,420 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.38 per share, for a total transaction of $255,139.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,882,318 shares in the company, valued at $44,180,778.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Arch Venture Partners Xii, Llc purchased 31,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.53 per share, for a total transaction of $327,261.87. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,078,922 shares in the company, valued at $42,951,048.66. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 271,309 shares of company stock worth $3,055,364 in the last quarter.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in NMRA. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $46,692,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Johnson & Johnson purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $12,870,000. FMR LLC purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $79,360,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Neumora Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $302,000.

Neumora Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutic treatments for brain diseases, neuropsychiatric disorders, and neurodegenerative diseases. The company develops navacaprant (NMRA-140), a novel once-daily oral kappa opioid receptor antagonist, which is in phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of major depressive disorder.

