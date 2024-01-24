New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.03

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 12083 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.
The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.02.
New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that New Found Gold Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 94 mineral licenses and 6,649 claims covering an area of 166,225 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.
