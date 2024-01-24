New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC) Hits New 52-Week Low at $3.03

New Found Gold Corp. (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.03 and last traded at $3.08, with a volume of 12083 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $3.11.

New Found Gold Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.02.

Get New Found Gold alerts:

New Found Gold (NYSE:NFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.03). Equities research analysts anticipate that New Found Gold Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Found Gold

About New Found Gold

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sprott Inc. bought a new stake in New Found Gold in the third quarter worth $52,000. Rathbones Group PLC bought a new stake in New Found Gold during the third quarter valued at about $198,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in New Found Gold by 13.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 27,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 3,336 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. boosted its holdings in New Found Gold by 144.3% during the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 4,135 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in New Found Gold by 20.2% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 19,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 3,276 shares during the period. 3.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Free Report)

New Found Gold Corp., a mineral exploration company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of mineral properties in the Provinces of Newfoundland and Labrador, and Ontario. The company primarily explores for gold deposit. It holds 100% interests in the Queensway project that includes 94 mineral licenses and 6,649 claims covering an area of 166,225 hectares of land located near Gander, Newfoundland; and the Lucky Strike project comprising 11,684 hectares located in Kirkland Lake, Ontario.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New Found Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Found Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.