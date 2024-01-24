New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD) Stock Price Down 3.9%

New Gold Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 3.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $1.23 and last traded at $1.23. 795,848 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 2,753,418 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.28.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NGD shares. Raymond James lifted their price objective on New Gold from $1.50 to $1.75 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of New Gold from $2.00 to $2.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 6th. TD Securities increased their price target on New Gold from $1.00 to $1.05 and gave the stock a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform spec overwgt” rating on shares of New Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.55.

New Gold Trading Down 4.7 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $838.15 million, a P/E ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.63. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.24.

New Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:NGD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03. New Gold had a negative net margin of 7.20% and a positive return on equity of 5.19%. The firm had revenue of $201.30 million for the quarter. Sell-side analysts expect that New Gold Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On New Gold

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in New Gold by 147.3% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,157,344 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,284,920 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in New Gold by 122.6% during the 2nd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 272,376 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 150,000 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in New Gold by 4.8% during the second quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 565,960 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $616,000 after buying an additional 26,124 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of New Gold by 8.0% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,772,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,035,000 after buying an additional 1,167,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of New Gold by 129.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 560,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $605,000 after purchasing an additional 316,806 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.78% of the company’s stock.

About New Gold

New Gold Inc, an intermediate gold mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It primarily explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. The company's principal operating properties include 100% interests in the Rainy River mine located in Ontario, Canada; New Afton mine situated in British Columbia, Canada; and the Cerro San Pedro mine in San Luis Potosí, Mexico.

