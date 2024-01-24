NewMarket (NYSE:NEU) Sets New 1-Year High at $599.61

NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $599.61 and last traded at $599.00, with a volume of 14685 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $595.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th.

NewMarket Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 3.21 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $549.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $490.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 0.40.

NewMarket (NYSE:NEU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $11.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NewMarket had a return on equity of 46.27% and a net margin of 14.57%. The business had revenue of $667.15 million during the quarter.

NewMarket Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a $2.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. NewMarket’s payout ratio is 21.79%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its position in shares of NewMarket by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 2,739 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of NewMarket by 3.1% during the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $366,000 after acquiring an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in NewMarket by 2.1% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,336 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $487,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC boosted its position in NewMarket by 4.4% in the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 778 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in NewMarket by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. J.P. Morgan Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,075 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $489,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the period. 60.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NewMarket Company Profile

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Featured Stories

