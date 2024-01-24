NewSquare Capital LLC Raises Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

NewSquare Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 94.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 623 shares of the cable giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. NewSquare Capital LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $28,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Comcast in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. lifted its stake in Comcast by 852.1% in the second quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 695 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 622 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Comcast in the first quarter worth about $695,100,000. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in shares of Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.85% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
CMCSA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Comcast from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Comcast from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Comcast in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Finally, Pivotal Research upped their price objective on shares of Comcast from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $49.95.
Comcast Stock Performance
Comcast stock opened at $43.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.76. Comcast Co. has a 1-year low of $34.63 and a 1-year high of $47.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $176.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.01.
Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The cable giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $30.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.69 billion. Comcast had a net margin of 12.54% and a return on equity of 19.97%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 3.93 EPS for the current year.
Comcast Profile
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, advertising sales, and Sky channels.
