Next 15 Group (LON:NFG) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Next 15 Group (LON:NFG – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Shore Capital in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.
A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NFG. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,440 ($18.30) price objective on shares of Next 15 Group in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($18.42) target price on shares of Next 15 Group in a research report on Wednesday.
Next 15 Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services in the United Kingdom, Europe, Africa, the United States, and the Asia Pacific. It offers strategy and insight, online marketing, corporate and internal communications, media training, brand and message consultancy, market research, digital, marketing communications, and creative and content, as well as public, media, analyst, and investor relation services; and digital and technology products and services.
