NextEra Energy Partners (NEP) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

NextEra Energy Partners is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, January 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

NextEra Energy Partners last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The solar energy provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. NextEra Energy Partners had a return on equity of 0.85% and a net margin of 9.58%. The firm had revenue of $367.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $414.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect NextEra Energy Partners to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Partners Price Performance

Shares of NEP opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. NextEra Energy Partners has a 1 year low of $20.17 and a 1 year high of $75.74. The stock has a market cap of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.53.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on NEP. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on NextEra Energy Partners from $65.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Guggenheim cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer cut NextEra Energy Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. UBS Group cut NextEra Energy Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on NextEra Energy Partners from $40.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NextEra Energy Partners has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.47.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NextEra Energy Partners

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. ClearBridge Investments Ltd increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 94.8% during the 1st quarter. ClearBridge Investments Ltd now owns 1,541,145 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $128,470,000 after purchasing an additional 750,144 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 52.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,268,893 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $88,937,000 after purchasing an additional 438,375 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,609,845 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $634,357,000 after purchasing an additional 356,265 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 969.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 384,700 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $2,379,000 after purchasing an additional 348,743 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy Partners by 46.2% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 731,033 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $60,939,000 after acquiring an additional 231,102 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.99% of the company’s stock.

About NextEra Energy Partners

NextEra Energy Partners, LP acquires, owns, and manages contracted clean energy projects in the United States. It owns a portfolio of contracted renewable generation assets consisting of wind, solar, and battery storage projects, as well as contracted natural gas pipeline assets. NextEra Energy Partners, LP was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Juno Beach, Florida.

Featured Articles

