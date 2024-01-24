NFI Group Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.98) Per Share (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of NFI Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.98) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.06). Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NFI Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for NFI Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS.
NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.43) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$952.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$937.55 million. NFI Group had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 40.59%.
NFI Group Stock Performance
Shares of NFI Group stock opened at C$12.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.77. NFI Group has a 52 week low of C$7.00 and a 52 week high of C$14.55.
NFI Group Company Profile
NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.
