NFI Group Inc. Expected to Post FY2023 Earnings of ($1.98) Per Share (TSE:NFI)

NFI Group Inc. (TSE:NFI – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Atb Cap Markets raised their FY2023 earnings estimates for shares of NFI Group in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst C. Murray now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($1.98) for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($2.06). Atb Cap Markets currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for NFI Group’s current full-year earnings is $0.29 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for NFI Group’s Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.32 EPS.

NFI Group (TSE:NFI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported C($0.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.43) by C($0.12). The firm had revenue of C$952.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$937.55 million. NFI Group had a negative net margin of 11.16% and a negative return on equity of 40.59%.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of NFI Group from C$11.50 to C$12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday. ATB Capital raised shares of NFI Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from C$14.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. BMO Capital Markets set a C$17.00 price target on shares of NFI Group and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. National Bankshares raised their price target on shares of NFI Group from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a C$15.00 target price on shares of NFI Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$17.79.

Shares of NFI Group stock opened at C$12.56 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.58, a PEG ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 165.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.68 and a 200 day moving average price of C$12.77. NFI Group has a 52 week low of C$7.00 and a 52 week high of C$14.55.

NFI Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells buses in North America, the United Kingdom, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through OEM Manufacturing Operations and Aftermarket Operations segments. The OEM Manufacturing Operations segment designs, manufactures, and sells transit buses, motor coaches, and medium-duty and cutaway buses.

