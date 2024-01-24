NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Sold by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC lowered its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report) by 7.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,746 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 1,460 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $1,792,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 1.1% in the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,124,907 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $107,543,000 after purchasing an additional 12,690 shares during the period. SP Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in NIKE in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. D.B. Root & Company LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 30.8% in the third quarter. D.B. Root & Company LLC now owns 15,761 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711 shares during the period. ORG Partners LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 222.8% in the third quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 4,467 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $421,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the period. Finally, MGO One Seven LLC lifted its position in NIKE by 2.0% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 17,780 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 349 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.42% of the company’s stock.

Get NIKE alerts:

NIKE Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE NKE traded down $0.53 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $101.37. 1,240,098 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,366,917. NIKE, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.66 and a 1 year high of $131.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $109.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $154.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.80, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE Increases Dividend

NIKE ( NYSE:NKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 21st. The footwear maker reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.19. NIKE had a net margin of 10.28% and a return on equity of 37.41%. The company had revenue of $13.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. This is a positive change from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 43.27%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NKE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $124.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $124.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of NIKE from $121.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. HSBC reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $120.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.62.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NKE

Insider Activity at NIKE

In related news, EVP Monique S. Matheson sold 10,000 shares of NIKE stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $1,190,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 44,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,323,584. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

NIKE Company Profile

(Free Report)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, accessories, and services worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NKE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NIKE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NIKE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.