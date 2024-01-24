Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 441,652 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,438 shares during the quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.10% of DuPont de Nemours worth $32,943,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,536,772 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,324,267,000 after buying an additional 95,396 shares during the period. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 98,126.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 16,744,718 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,196,243,000 after buying an additional 16,727,671 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 114,597.6% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,970,989 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $821,569,000 after buying an additional 11,960,552 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,653,367 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $687,808,000 after acquiring an additional 198,522 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 7,704,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $550,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261,028 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $64.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.72, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.80 and a 12-month high of $78.74.

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.15 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 37.49% and a return on equity of 6.18%. DuPont de Nemours’s quarterly revenue was down 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $77.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $80.00 to $78.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.67.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing various steps of the manufacturing process.

